Rare 72-year-old Scotch whisky to be auctioned in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland is expected to fetch more than $38,000 in an auction in Hong Kong on Friday. It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, is being offered in an auction. Despite economic uncertainty brought by the pandemic, interest in rare whiskies remains high. Auctioneer Bonhams says collectable whisky has done well in the past 10 years with a four-fold increase in prices. Bonhams expects to fetch a total of about $1.3 million) from Friday’s auction.