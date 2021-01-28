Pilots’ risky flying blamed in Swiss vintage plane crash

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss investigators say “high-risk flying” by the pilots of a vintage propeller plane led to a 2018 crash in the Alps that killed all 20 people on board. The 79-year-old Junkers Ju-52 operated by local airline Ju-Air crashed in southeastern Switzerland on Aug. 4, 2018. The airplane, which was carrying 17 passengers and three crew members, slammed near-vertically into a mountain. It was flying back from Locarno in southern Switzerland to its base near Zurich. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board said in its final report Thursday that “the pilots’ high-risk flying was a direct cause of the accident.”