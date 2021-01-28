Partygoers fined for flouting COVID-19 rules on Thai island

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — More than a hundred participants in a party in a bar on a popular Thai island, including 89 foreigners, have received suspended jail terms and fines for breaking national coronavirus restrictions. Police arrested the 109 partygoers in a raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan in southern Thailand. The foreigners are from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Switzerland and Denmark. The island is a popular destination for young backpacking travelers and is known for its full-moon beach parties. However, Thailand barred virtually all tourists from entering the country in April 2020 because of the coronavirus.