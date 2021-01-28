Green Bay looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

Green Bay (5-11, 5-7) vs. Cleveland State (10-5, 10-2)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cleveland State. Green Bay has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Vikings. Cleveland State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2018, an 80-79 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Torrey Patton has put up 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Vikings. Complementing Patton is D’Moi Hodge, who is accounting for 11.2 points per game. The Phoenix have been led by Amari Davis, who is averaging 16.1 points.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 69.6 points per game and allowed 66.1 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 79 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE AMARI: Davis has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 69.

WINNING WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Vikings are 4-5 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 68.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

