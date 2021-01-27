World Food Program chief warns of vulnerable supply chains

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The head of the World Food Program says that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to strengthen vulnerable supply chains to impoverished nations struggling to feed their populations. David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations’ Nobel Peace Prize-winning food program, warned Wednesday said that the pandemic put further stress on supply chains getting food to the hungry. He has told a World Economic Forum panel discussion that “We’ve got to continue to work the system, we’ve got to make certain that we are … less vulnerable to COVID type impacts.” Beasley stressed that the food supply system is “not broken” but that 10% of the global population is in extreme poverty and needs to be reached by suppliers.