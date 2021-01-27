Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin 67, Greendale 49
Brown Deer 69, Cudahy 64, OT
Dominican 77, Shoreland Lutheran 73
Fort Atkinson 52, Jefferson 34
Franklin 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
Grafton 72, West Bend East 67
Homestead 79, Cedarburg 69
Kenosha Indian Trail 79, Kenosha Tremper 69
Kettle Moraine 76, Oregon 48
Martin Luther 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 68
Racine St. Catherine’s 56, Racine Lutheran 34
Slinger 53, Port Washington 38
St. Marys Springs 75, Lomira 57
The Prairie School 66, Catholic Central 30
Westosha Central 76, Union Grove 52
Whitefish Bay 60, West Bend West 35
Whitnall 61, Greenfield 59
Williams Bay Faith Christian 74, Johnson Creek 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbus Catholic vs. Regis, ccd.
Dominican vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield Central 56, Sun Prairie 53
Brown Deer 50, Cudahy 47
Catholic Central 39, The Prairie School 33
Cedarburg 53, Homestead 47
Deerfield 40, Palmyra-Eagle 39
Dominican 50, Saint Thomas More 39
Grafton 41, Nicolet 25
Greenfield 64, Whitnall 60
Janesville Craig 73, Monona Grove 62
Martin Luther 56, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 39
New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Greendale 39
Oak Creek 71, Kenosha Tremper 38
Pewaukee 74, West Allis Central 37
Racine Lutheran 77, Racine St. Catherine’s 40
Sheboygan Area Luth. 56, Stockbridge 39
South Milwaukee 54, Milwaukee Lutheran 24
Union Grove 54, Westosha Central 43
University School of Milwaukee 45, Brookfield Academy 41
Waterford 61, Wilmot Union 47
Wauwatosa West 58, West Bend East 49
Winneconne 63, Campbellsport 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Young Coggs Prep vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/