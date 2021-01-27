Virus aid package tests whether Biden, Congress can deliver

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is more than a sweeping rescue plan. It’s a test of the strength of Biden’s new administration, of Democratic control of Congress and of the role of Republicans in a post-Trump political landscape. Passage by Congress would give Biden a signature accomplishment in his first 100 days, unleashing aid to expand vaccinations, reopen schools and send $1,400 direct payments to households. But failure would show the limits of Democratic power. The immediate challenge is whether Biden will be able to muscle the package through Congress with bipartisan support or leave it to a party-line vote.