US says Eritrean forces should leave Tigray immediately

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States says all soldiers from Eritrea should leave Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region immediately. A State Department spokesperson in an email to The Associated Press cites credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps and other human rights abuses. The spokesperson says there is also evidence of Eritrean soldiers forcibly returning Eritrean refugees from Tigray to Eritrea. The statement reflects new pressure by the Biden administration on the government of Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, and other combatants as the deadly fighting in Tigray nears the three-month mark. The U.S. stance has shifted dramatically from the early days of the conflict when the Trump administration praised Eritrea for its restraint.