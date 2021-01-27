US puts hold on foreign arms sales, including F-35s to UAE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has put a temporary hold on several major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump. Officials say that among the deals being paused is a massive $23 billion transfer of stealth F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates. That sale and several other massive purchases of U.S. weaponry by Gulf Arab countries had been harshly criticized by Democrats in Congress. The new administration is reviewing the sales but has not made any determination about whether they will actually go through. The State Department says the pause is a routine administrative action that most incoming administrations take with large-scale arms sales.