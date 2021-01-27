Today’s Teacher: Ronald Klein

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week we feature Ronald Klein, a math interventionist at Pittsville Elementary School. His nomination was sent in by his girlfriend, Stephanie. She writes:

He's the most amazing teacher. Ron spends a small fortune on books his students can read, and he even created an alter ego super hero that teaches kids to be respectful, polite and to study hard. The sacrifices and time he dedicates to being a teacher is inspiring and admirable. The truth is, he didn't need an alter ego super hero, he already is one to me, his students, and his staff.

To nominate your favorite educator, email a description and a photo to teachers@waow.com.

Today's Teacher airs each Monday on News 9 at 5, and then again on News 9 on the CW at 9.