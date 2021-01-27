Singapore detains 16-year-old over plans to attack mosques

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s government has detained without trial a 16-year-old student who made detailed plans and preparations to attack Muslims at two mosques. The Internal Security Department said the teen was inspired by an Australian gunman who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019. It says the Singapore youth planned to carry out his attack on March 15, the second anniversary of the Christchurch attack. Authorities said the teen planned his attack with a machete but also researched guns and bombs online. The teen is the youngest terror suspect held under the country’s Internal Security Act.