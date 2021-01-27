Russia fines US-funded broadcaster under foreign agent law

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has fined U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty $14,600 for violating the country’s law on foreign agents. Under the law, an organization receiving foreign funding that engages in loosely defined political work must register and identify itself as a foreign agent. The court, ruling on a complaint by state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, said Wednesday that two Russian-language websites operated by RFE/RL did not post the required language on stories identifying them as foreign agents. The law is seen as an attempt to discredit foreign reporting and non-governmental organizations because of the pejorative connotation that the term “foreign agent” carries for many Russians.