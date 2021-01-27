Pushed by pandemic, Germany seeks to boost technology use

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has agreed on a strategy to boost the use of data for commercial purposes and signed a deal with state education authorities to fund laptops for teachers. The measures are part of a drive to boost digitalization in a country that has fallen behind many of its peers due in part to concerns about data protection. Officials often refuse to communicate with citizens by email, but Germans were nevertheless surprised to learn last year that many labs were still transmitting coronavirus test results by fax. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany “didn’t look good” when it came to linking up over 400 regional health agencies, or in the use of IT for distance learning.