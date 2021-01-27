Police: murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — On January 25, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded to a call for service at the 2100 block of 3rd Street South.

According to police, they were called to the scene after what's described as an out of town family member doing a welfare check discovered a body.

Police say the deceased male had a "recent and apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound." They then found another decease male within the home.

The State Crime Laboratory-Madison also responded to help process the scene. A forensic autopsy was performed on the body of the second male.

They say as a result of the investigation, it's been determined that the first male discovered intentionally shot the second male, then later shot himself.

Police say the men are brothers, suffered from medical issues, and had been residing at the home together for "some time."

Police say this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

No other information is being released at this time.