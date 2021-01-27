No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland 61-55 Wednesday night after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead. D’Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers improve to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in the Big Ten. They avenged a surprise loss to the Terrapins last month and bounced back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend. Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 18 points.