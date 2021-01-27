Hungarian FM in Ukraine to push for ethnic minority rights

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hungary’s top diplomat has visited Ukraine to try and defuse a rift over the rights of Ukraine’s Hungarian minority, which has clouded bilateral relations for years. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto suggested Wednesday that the two countries set up a working group to solve a dispute over Ukraine’s education law. The measure approved in 2017 effectively eliminated the use of Hungarian and other minority languages in schools after the 4th grade. Hungary saw the law as discriminatory against the ethnic Hungarian community of 120,000 in western Ukraine. Tensions also have erupted over the legality of the community members acquiring Hungarian, as well as Ukrainian, citizenship.