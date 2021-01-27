Continued cold for a couple of days

The cold weather will continue for a couple of days, then we will experience above normal temps over the weekend. As the warmer weather arrives so will a small chance of snow.

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and cold.

High: 17 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid.

Low: -2 Wind: NW around 5

Thursday: Hazy sun and remaining chilly.

High: 18 Wind: NW~5 becoming SE late

You will need your warmer Winter clothing for today. After starting below zero in a few spots, high temps will only reach the teens this afternoon. Thankfully there will not be too much wind. The northwesterly breeze will only be in the 5 to 10 mph range. Mostly cloudy skies will be around in the morning, then a few more breaks of sun should develop later in the afternoon. Thursday will be fairly similar with lows below zero, some hazy sun developing, and highs in the mid to upper teens.

The sun should hang around a bit into Friday morning before the clouds increase once again. As the wind shifts more to the southeast, a bit milder air will arrive in Northcentral Wisconsin. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 20s.

The big storm that is hitting California today and tomorrow, will be moving into the Midwest this weekend. As of now, it looks like it will be tracking well to our south around St Louis and central Illinois. If it does not turn more to the north, then the odds of our area getting heavier snow is minimal. Still, there is a 30% chance of light snow on Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday as this storm passes to our south. For snow-lovers out there, we might have some small accumulations. In addition to the snow chance, the temperatures will be a little above normal over the weekend, topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

A milder trend will continue into early next week with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. The weather looks mainly dry as well from Monday through Wednesday.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 2005 - Month-to-date snowfall at Boston Logan International Airport totaled 43.1 inches, making January the snowiest month on record.