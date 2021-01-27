CDC publishes COVID-19 study from local doctor

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- As students began the school year under the threat of COVID-19, little was known about the risk of in-school spread.

But a new study from a local pediatrician could shed some light on the effectiveness of masks and other preventative measures.

"It all kind of started as I got involved with reopening the schools here in the area," said Dr. Amy Falk, a pediatrician at Aspirus Doctors Clinic.

Falk studied 17 different schools in the Wood County area. Along with a team of doctors and researchers, they looked at how implementing safety measures would affect the transmission of the virus in the classroom.

"Really there had been very few cases of COVID-19, compared with the surrounding community," Falk said.

The data showed that among all schools surveyed, over 90% of students wore masks. Among the 191 cases identified in students and staff district wide, only seven cases were linked to school spread, all of which were students.

"We found that the kids are very resilient, and they roll with it. For very very few was it a concern or a problem," said Kelly Schaeffer, principal at Washington Elementary School.

Dr. Falk said these results point to the possibility that students could return to school full time, provided safety measures are implemented.

"I think it's important that we start thinking about how we function in this new reality that we have here, especially as vaccines roll out and we're able to vaccinate the teachers that wish to be vaccinated," she said.

After all that students have been through in the past year, school officials say this would be a welcome relief.

"Proms, dances, full participation student sections at athletic events, that's ultimately where we want to be," said Ronald Rasmussen, principal at Lincoln High School.

The study did acknowledge that the results might be different for schools with a denser population, as well as the possibility of asymptomatic transmission within schools.