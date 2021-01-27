Biden seen likely to keep Space Force, a Trump favorite

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been working quickly to undo many initiatives by his predecessor. But Donald Trump’s space-faring military service, Space Force, seems likely to survive. Space Force was created in December 2019 and is still in its infancy. The reason it’s unlikely to go away is largely this: Elimination would require an act of Congress, where a bipartisan consensus holds that America’s increasing reliance on space is a worrying vulnerability. Many believe that problem is is best addressed by a branch of the military focused exclusively on it. Biden has yet to publicly comment on his intentions with Space Force.