Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says “we can’t wait any longer″ to address the climate crisis, and that’s driving his ambitious effort to stave off the worst effects of global warming. He’s issued executive orders to cut oil, gas and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines. They target federal subsidies for oil and other fossil fuels and halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. The orders also aim to conserve 30 percent of the country’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years. There’s political risk for Biden and Democrats as oil- and coal-producing states face job losses from moves to sharply increase U.S. reliance on clean energy.