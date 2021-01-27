Battling COVID-19 proving deadly for Peru’s doctor corps

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A large makeshift memorial stretches outside a bright yellow building overlooking Peru’s Pacific coast. The black-and-white photos of dozens of men and women is for Peru’s “pandemic soldiers” — doctors who have died since the coronavirus struck the South American nation last year. More than 260 doctors have died from the virus in Peru. Their colleagues blame the lack of proper personal protective equipment and what they say is the government’s abandonment of the health care system. Peru’s health care professionals have been mounting an open-ended national protest for weeks to press their complaints of inadequate salaries, poor benefits and other working conditions.