Stocks fall sharply on Wall Street, led lower by tech stocks

Stocks are moving broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday as investors focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The S&P 500 was down 1.7%, dragged lower by technology stocks like Amazon and Facebook as well as materials and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7%. It’s the busiest week of the quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies. Apple and Facebook will report their quarterly results after the closing bell.