95% of all COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin considered recovered

(WAOW) — As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) considers 95% of confirmed COVID-19 cases as recovered.

DHS reports an additional 1,328 cases and 5,225 new negative test results (20.2% positivity rate). This brings the total of confirmed cases to 536,546.

As of Wednesday, DHS considers 510,012, or 95.1%, as recovered. This is an increase of 2,252 cases considered as recovered since the day before.

Now, only around 20,000 cases are active across the state.

The seven-day average of cases continues to fall, DHS reports it as 1,517, which is a decrease of 28 from the day before.

The state also reports 34 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 5,787.

The seven-day average for deaths is now 32, a decrease of two from the day before.

DHS also reported 93 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 746 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 26 from the day prior.

Of those, 155 are in the ICU, down 20 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Tuesday, 389,240 vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of around 26,700 from the day before.

Of those, 74,629 are second doses, meaning that many individuals have completed the series. This is an increase of 5,552 from the day before.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.