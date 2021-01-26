Vietnam’s Communist Party leaders warn of challenges ahead

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Senior members of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party caution that their country faced opportunities and challenges ahead, as they began a key meeting to set the nation’s path for the next five years. Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong declared, “Globalization and global integration are on the right track, but they are met with the rise of extreme nationalism, strategic competition and trade wars.” Trong said the coronavirus pandemic compelled the world to strategically adjust policies. The National Party Congress will also be choosing the nation’s top leaders. Trong is likely to be selected for a third five-year term as the nation’s most powerful leader.