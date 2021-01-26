Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply

(AP/WAOW) — According to the Associated Press, an increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages.

States are expected to find out their latest weekly allocation of vaccines on Tuesday. Currently, state health officials say Wisconsin gets around 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each week.

For days now, governors and top health officials have been complaining about inadequate supplies and the need for earlier and more reliable estimates of how much is on the way so that they can plan accordingly.

Gov. Tony Evers and other state health officials have been calling for more communication and supplies for over a month now.

Wisconsin opened up vaccinations to those 65 and older on Monday, and just announced on Tuesday the next group that qualifies beginning on March 1.But, the start date could change depending on the supply of the vaccine.

Those same health officials have been asking for patience, saying it will take a “considerable amount of time” until there’s enough vaccine for everyone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.