UN: 250,000 people affected by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says Cyclone Eloise has affected 250,000 people in the Mozambique port city of Beira and surrounding areas and damaged or destroyed 76 health centers and 400 classrooms. Myrta Kaulard, the U.N. resident coordinator in the southern African country, told a virtual U.N. briefing on Tuesday that “We also see widespread floods that are still there.” She said “a lot of people trying to get out of the flooded areas.” Nearly two years ago Cyclone Idai devastated exactly the same areas, killing hundreds of people. And Kaulard said that in December Cyclone Chalane hit the same area.