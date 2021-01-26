Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 55, La Crosse Logan 38
Bangor 94, Brookwood 34
Bay Port 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 59
Bayfield 52, Mercer 44
Birchwood 55, Cornell 42
Bloomer 49, Barron 38
Brookfield Central 72, Marquette University 59
Chilton 62, Two Rivers 51
Clear Lake 44, Prairie Farm 17
Columbus Catholic 72, Colby 65
Crivitz 81, Niagara 43
D.C. Everest 68, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61
De Pere 80, Green Bay Preble 56
Denmark 60, Little Chute 48
Drummond 48, Butternut 35
Durand 69, Colfax 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 40
Eau Claire North 75, New Richmond 53
Florence 80, Elcho 60
Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Clintonville 38
Freedom 59, Waupaca 45
Gibraltar 97, Algoma 83
Grantsburg 55, Siren 20
Hamilton 80, Wauwatosa West 66
Hudson 75, Saint Croix Central 62
Hurley 84, Washburn 37
Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44
Kiel 66, Sheboygan Falls 61
Kimberly 79, Appleton North 42
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Mishicot 49
Marathon 59, Auburndale 51
Marion 54, Tri-County 23
Mosinee 64, Lakeland 53
Muskego 73, Mukwonago 66
New Holstein 70, Valders 51
North Crawford 53, De Soto 48
Northland Pines 57, Antigo 43
Northwestern 63, Spooner 49
Notre Dame 81, Sheboygan North 66
Oconto 82, Sevastopol 50
Oostburg 38, Howards Grove 31
Oshkosh North 89, Appleton East 81
Princeton/Green Lake 76, Westfield Area 70
Random Lake 57, Kohler 46
Reedsville 59, Hilbert 29
River Falls 63, Medford Area 50
Roncalli 79, Brillion 56
Rosholt 78, Tigerton 30
Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 32
Saint Thomas Aquinas 60, Wausaukee 51
Seneca 97, La Farge 38
Shawano 64, Green Bay West 41
Sheboygan Area Luth. 95, Sheboygan Christian 42
Shiocton 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
Somerset 58, Osceola 46
South Milwaukee 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 55
Southern Door 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48
Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 40
Stockbridge 79, Lena 48
Stratford 56, Newman Catholic 49
Superior 72, Proctor, Minn. 40
Unity 53, Luck 47
Waukesha South 73, Catholic Memorial 65
Waukesha West 86, Waukesha North 69
Wausau West 44, Marshfield 41
Wauwatosa East 66, Brookfield East 61
Webster 80, Frederic 47
Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 56
Xavier 72, New London 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 50, Nekoosa 25
Appleton East 67, Oshkosh North 35
Argyle 48, Pecatonica 25
Arrowhead 72, Kettle Moraine 52
Blair-Taylor 62, Independence 55
Brookfield Central 65, Milwaukee DSHA 59
Catholic Memorial 51, Waukesha South 46
Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53
De Pere 51, Green Bay Preble 44
Durand 61, Spring Valley 16
Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 34
Gilman 46, Rib Lake 21
Grantsburg 54, Siren 49
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 47, Sturgeon Bay 39
Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 37
Hilbert 54, Reedsville 45
Holmen 44, La Crosse Central 40
Hudson 57, Menomonie 38
Kaukauna 70, Appleton West 34
Kimberly 69, Appleton North 21
Lincoln 45, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36
Luxemburg-Casco 71, Seymour 63
Marathon 45, Pacelli 30
Markesan 60, Montello 11
Marshall 63, Cambridge 41
Mercer 33, Bayfield 28
Mosinee 60, Lakeland 49
Neenah 53, Fond du Lac 37
New Berlin West 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 37
Oconto 39, Sevastopol 37
Oostburg 53, Brillion 39
Prairie Farm 63, Clear Lake 21
Prescott 83, Osceola 43
Rice Lake 56, Chippewa Falls 40
Three Lakes 74, Florence 40
Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 37
Unity 54, Luck 21
Waukesha West 49, Waukesha North 40
Wautoma 52, Mauston 27
Wauwatosa West 48, Hamilton 38
Webster 64, Frederic 50
Westby 43, Luther 41, OT
Whitehall 41, Gilmanton 22
Wild Rose 63, Almond-Bancroft 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Omro 46
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, D.C. Everest 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/