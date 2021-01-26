Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:23 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 55, La Crosse Logan 38

Bangor 94, Brookwood 34

Bay Port 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 59

Bayfield 52, Mercer 44

Birchwood 55, Cornell 42

Bloomer 49, Barron 38

Brookfield Central 72, Marquette University 59

Chilton 62, Two Rivers 51

Clear Lake 44, Prairie Farm 17

Columbus Catholic 72, Colby 65

Crivitz 81, Niagara 43

D.C. Everest 68, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61

De Pere 80, Green Bay Preble 56

Denmark 60, Little Chute 48

Drummond 48, Butternut 35

Durand 69, Colfax 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 40

Eau Claire North 75, New Richmond 53

Florence 80, Elcho 60

Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Clintonville 38

Freedom 59, Waupaca 45

Gibraltar 97, Algoma 83

Grantsburg 55, Siren 20

Hamilton 80, Wauwatosa West 66

Hudson 75, Saint Croix Central 62

Hurley 84, Washburn 37

Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44

Kiel 66, Sheboygan Falls 61

Kimberly 79, Appleton North 42

Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Mishicot 49

Marathon 59, Auburndale 51

Marion 54, Tri-County 23

Mosinee 64, Lakeland 53

Muskego 73, Mukwonago 66

New Holstein 70, Valders 51

North Crawford 53, De Soto 48

Northland Pines 57, Antigo 43

Northwestern 63, Spooner 49

Notre Dame 81, Sheboygan North 66

Oconto 82, Sevastopol 50

Oostburg 38, Howards Grove 31

Oshkosh North 89, Appleton East 81

Princeton/Green Lake 76, Westfield Area 70

Random Lake 57, Kohler 46

Reedsville 59, Hilbert 29

River Falls 63, Medford Area 50

Roncalli 79, Brillion 56

Rosholt 78, Tigerton 30

Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 32

Saint Thomas Aquinas 60, Wausaukee 51

Seneca 97, La Farge 38

Shawano 64, Green Bay West 41

Sheboygan Area Luth. 95, Sheboygan Christian 42

Shiocton 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Somerset 58, Osceola 46

South Milwaukee 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 55

Southern Door 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48

Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 40

Stockbridge 79, Lena 48

Stratford 56, Newman Catholic 49

Superior 72, Proctor, Minn. 40

Unity 53, Luck 47

Waukesha South 73, Catholic Memorial 65

Waukesha West 86, Waukesha North 69

Wausau West 44, Marshfield 41

Wauwatosa East 66, Brookfield East 61

Webster 80, Frederic 47

Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 56

Xavier 72, New London 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 50, Nekoosa 25

Appleton East 67, Oshkosh North 35

Argyle 48, Pecatonica 25

Arrowhead 72, Kettle Moraine 52

Blair-Taylor 62, Independence 55

Brookfield Central 65, Milwaukee DSHA 59

Catholic Memorial 51, Waukesha South 46

Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53

De Pere 51, Green Bay Preble 44

Durand 61, Spring Valley 16

Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 34

Gilman 46, Rib Lake 21

Grantsburg 54, Siren 49

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 47, Sturgeon Bay 39

Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 37

Hilbert 54, Reedsville 45

Holmen 44, La Crosse Central 40

Hudson 57, Menomonie 38

Kaukauna 70, Appleton West 34

Kimberly 69, Appleton North 21

Lincoln 45, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Seymour 63

Marathon 45, Pacelli 30

Markesan 60, Montello 11

Marshall 63, Cambridge 41

Mercer 33, Bayfield 28

Mosinee 60, Lakeland 49

Neenah 53, Fond du Lac 37

New Berlin West 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 37

Oconto 39, Sevastopol 37

Oostburg 53, Brillion 39

Prairie Farm 63, Clear Lake 21

Prescott 83, Osceola 43

Rice Lake 56, Chippewa Falls 40

Three Lakes 74, Florence 40

Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 37

Unity 54, Luck 21

Waukesha West 49, Waukesha North 40

Wautoma 52, Mauston 27

Wauwatosa West 48, Hamilton 38

Webster 64, Frederic 50

Westby 43, Luther 41, OT

Whitehall 41, Gilmanton 22

Wild Rose 63, Almond-Bancroft 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Omro 46

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, D.C. Everest 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

