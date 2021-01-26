Stevens Point Sculpture Park accepting submissions of artwork

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point is looking for artists to submit work to be featured in its Sculpture Park starting this summer.

Along with traditional sculptures, the city is also looking for design submissions to reshape a 30 foot ash tree that was infested with emerald ash borer.

Mayor Mike Wiza said the city wanted to make sure people could still enjoy the tree, rather than have it cut down.

"That's one of the things about the creativeness of the central Wisconsin community is we just want to see what people can come up with," he said.

The regular sculptures will be displayed for three years. Selected submissions will receive $1,500.

To submit your work, click here.