Sneak Peek at February

January will very likely go in the books as quite a bit warmer than normal in our area. You may be wondering how February might shape up? Well, the early outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is leaning again toward warmer than normal weather in a good chunk of the United States, including Wisconsin. The highest odds of being above normal are actually from Texas eastward toward Florida and Georgia. CPC is predicting cooler than normal conditions from Washington State up into Alaska.

In terms of precipitation, there is evidence to suggest above normal precipitation is possible in our area according to the CPC.

In fact most of the northern U.S. from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes and even down toward Kentucky is projected to have a wetter than normal February. Maybe we will recover some of the snowfall deficit we have been experiencing in our area this winter. Of course if it gets too warm as storms come in we could end up with some rain as well.

As it stands, the CPC is expecting drier than normal conditions along the southern tier of the United States as well as southern Alaska.

One thing that is for sure is that we will continue to see a rapid increase in daylight during the month of February! Enjoy that for sure. It should make those morning and early evening walks a bit easier for you.