Report: Conditions worsening at Wisconsin juvenile prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest report from a court-ordered monitor finds that conditions are worsening at Wisconsin’s juvenile prisons, in part due to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the report finds exhausted guards are more likely to restrain inmates at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.

The monitor also found that inmates aren’t receiving enough programming and staff members fear for their safety.

The Legislature passed a law requiring the campus to shut down by July, but lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will miss that deadline and have no firm timeline for building smaller replacements.

