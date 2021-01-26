Q&A: Rapper D Smoke takes patient walk to Grammy recognition

LOS ANGELES (AP) — D Smoke was a high school teacher for a decade in Southern California, but he never gave up on his dream of breaking through as a hip-hop artist. The rapper leaned on the encouraging phrase “there’s no expiration on realness” before making a splash on Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow,” a music competition he won. He rode the show’s momentum, performing alongside boxer Deontay Wilder before a heavyweight championship bout and releasing his debut album “Black Habits,” which earned him Grammy nomination for best rap album. He’s also up for best new artist, pitting him against Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers and other breakout artists.