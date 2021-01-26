PepsiCo goes Beyond Meat in new partnership

PepsiCo is joining forces with Beyond Meat to develop new snacks and drinks made from plant-based proteins. The companies aren’t yet saying what kinds of products they will make. The partnership gives Pepsi access to one of the leading plant-based meat companies in a market that is increasingly looking for healthier options. Beyond Meat makes burgers and sausages from pea protein. It gives Beyond Meat access to Pepsi’s big product line and distribution muscle. Pepsi is the maker of Frito Lay snacks and Quaker cereals in addition to its beverage portfolio. Beyond Meat’s shares soared nearly 40% on the news.