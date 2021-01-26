‘Paramedic of the Year’ accused of helping to steal vaccine

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida man who had been recently named “Paramedic of the Year” helped a supervisor steal COVID-19 vaccines meant for first responders. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference Tuesday that 31-year-old Joshua Colon forged paperwork to help cover up the theft of 30 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Colon was arrested on Monday. He has resigned from the fire department. Colon told investigators a captain with the fire department asked him to take the vaccine. Judd says the captain will be arrested when he returns home from a work assignment. The investigation began when a battalion chief noticed discrepancies in the vaccine paperwork.