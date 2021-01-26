Mexico near approving Russian vaccine, with little data

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is close to granting approval for Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, with lots of spy drama but little public data available. The approval process described by Mexico’s assistant health secretary Tuesday sounded like a cold-war spy thriller, and may not foment confidence in the shot. Hugo López-Gatell said a Mexican technical committee on new medications has recommended approving the vaccine, adding only “some details” were lacking. But he also said that despite weeks of conversations with Russian officials, he could not get his hands on the results of Phase 3 trials, which would indicate how effective the vaccine is.