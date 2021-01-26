Man pepper-sprayed by Portland mayor lawyer, heir to dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police identified a man who was pepper-sprayed by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as a lawyer named Cary Cadonau. According to police, Wheeler pepper-sprayed Cadonau after the attorney videotaped him and a former mayor leaving a restaurant Sunday evening. According to the report, Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area. Wheeler told police a man approached him and accused him of dining without wearing a mask. Wheeler, re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires in his building.