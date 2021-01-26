Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette hits 1000 career points in loss to Mosinee, along with local prep scores

On Tuesday night Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette reached 1000 career points. An impressive milestone to be sure. However, the accomplishment is made even more incredible when you factor in she's just a sophomore.

Unfortunately though, Ouimette hit the mark in a losing effort, as she and the Thunderbirds fell to the Mosinee Indians 60 to 49.

Still, 1000 points in a career, especially this early, is amazing and we would like to with Julianna a huge congratulations of her achievement.

Below you can find the rest of the prep sports scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 26.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shiocton 65 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Columbus Catholic 72 Colby 65

D.C. Everest 68 Wisconsin Rapids 61

Neillsville 93 Gilman 33

Owen-Withee 54 Loyal 44

Mosinee 64 Lakeland 53

Northland Pines 57 Antigo 43

River Falls 63 Medford 50

SPASH 61 Wausau East 40

Wausau West 44 Marshfield 41

Stratford 56 Newman 49

Marathon 59 Auburndale 51

Rib Lake 67 Prentice 57

Abbotsford 82 Spencer 54

Amherst 48 Wild Rose 45

Rhinelander 79 Tomahawk 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mosinee 60 Lakeland 49

Wild Rose 63 Almond-Bancroft 48

Gilman 46 Rib Lake 21

Antigo 59 Northland Pines 32

Wausau West 67 Marshfield 45

Marathon 45 Pacelli 30

SPASH 60 Wausau East 37

Wisconsin Rapids D.C. Everest 46

Eau Claire Memorial 52 Medford 38

Amherst 48 Loyal 34

Onalaska 68 Rhinelander 59

BOYS HOCKEY

Lakeland 8 Antigo 1

Mosinee 8 Medford 2

GIRLS HOCKEY