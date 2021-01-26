Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette hits 1000 career points in loss to Mosinee, along with local prep scores

Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette hits 1000 career points in loss to Mosinee, along with local prep scoresNew
On Tuesday night Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette reached 1000 career points. An impressive milestone to be sure. However, the accomplishment is made even more incredible when you factor in she's just a sophomore.
Unfortunately though, Ouimette hit the mark in a losing effort, as she and the Thunderbirds fell to the Mosinee Indians 60 to 49.
Still, 1000 points in a career, especially this early, is amazing and we would like to with Julianna a huge congratulations of her achievement.
Below you can find the rest of the prep sports scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 26.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Shiocton 65 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
- Columbus Catholic 72 Colby 65
- D.C. Everest 68 Wisconsin Rapids 61
- Neillsville 93 Gilman 33
- Owen-Withee 54 Loyal 44
- Mosinee 64 Lakeland 53
- Northland Pines 57 Antigo 43
- River Falls 63 Medford 50
- SPASH 61 Wausau East 40
- Wausau West 44 Marshfield 41
- Stratford 56 Newman 49
- Marathon 59 Auburndale 51
- Rib Lake 67 Prentice 57
- Abbotsford 82 Spencer 54
- Amherst 48 Wild Rose 45
- Rhinelander 79 Tomahawk 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Mosinee 60 Lakeland 49
- Wild Rose 63 Almond-Bancroft 48
- Gilman 46 Rib Lake 21
- Antigo 59 Northland Pines 32
- Wausau West 67 Marshfield 45
- Marathon 45 Pacelli 30
- SPASH 60 Wausau East 37
- Wisconsin Rapids D.C. Everest 46
- Eau Claire Memorial 52 Medford 38
- Amherst 48 Loyal 34
- Onalaska 68 Rhinelander 59
BOYS HOCKEY
- Lakeland 8 Antigo 1
- Mosinee 8 Medford 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Fox Cities Stars 5 Central Wisconsin 1