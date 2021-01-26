Kamala Harris receives 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris has received the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris was given the shot Tuesday at the National Institutes of Health by nurse Judy Lai Yee Chan, who is chief of the NIH’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic. After receiving the shot, Harris joked, “when are you gonna put it in?” She called it “relatively painless.”

Both she and President Joe Biden got the vaccine live on television to help alleviate public resistance to the vaccine and reassure Americans of its safety. On Tuesday, Harris encouraged Americans to get the vaccine, describing it as “something that will save your life and the life of your family and the community.”

Harris was joined by her husband, Doug Emhoff, and both NIH director Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, were there to welcome her.