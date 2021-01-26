Iran sentences Iranian-American to prison on spying charges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has sentenced an Iranian-American to prison on spying charges. That’s according to a report on Tuesday by the country’s judiciary. That’s the latest dual national held in Iran amid tensions with the West. The report did not name the man sentenced, but said he had been free on bail and re-arrested while trying to flee the country. Many prisoners in Iran have been out on bail amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic sweeping through country. A judiciary spokesman said the man had been convicted of espionage charges and of providing military secrets to foreign countries. The spokesman did not elaborate.