Former Kosovo PM excluded from running in Feb. 14 election

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Election authorities in Kosovo have excluded a former prime minister from running in the country’s early parliamentary election next month due to his sentencing for a crime in the last three years. The Central Election Commission and the Election Complaints and Appeals Panel said Tuesday that the conviction made former Prime Minister Albin Kurti ineligible as a candidate under Kosovo law. The commission and panel also ruled against other potential candidates who received criminal sentences within the last three years. Kurti and other lawmakers from his party were sentenced in 2018 for using tear gas and other violent acts to disrupt parliamentary votes. The party says it plans to appeal the election decision.