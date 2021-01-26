Fall turkey harvest numbers see an increase in 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there was increase in both the number of turkeys harvested in the fall, as well as the number of licenses sold.

There were 4,600 turkeys harvested during the 2020 fall turkey season. This is an increase of 21% compared to 3,792 birds registered during the fall of 2019.

As far as licenses go, there were 81,710 harvest authorizations issued, and 76,748 were awarded a fall turkey license.

The DNR says they saw an increase in all hunting licenses sales in 2020.

"I also think specific to turkeys that we just have a really healthy robust turkey flock right here in the state, so there's more opportunities for harvest. So that's partially why we've seen an increase harvest and participation rate," said Alaina Gerrits a assistant upland wildlife ecologist for the DNR.

She adds that the increase in license sales is likely due to COVID-19 and people wanting to spend more time outdoors.