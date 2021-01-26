Colombia’s defense minister dies from COVID-19 at age 69

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 69. President Ivan Duque said in a statement that Holmes Trujillo died early Tuesday, adding that he “couldn’t express the pain” he was feeling over the news. He offered his condolences to Holmes Trujillo’s wife, children and other family members. Duque said “his life was a reflection of his vocation for public service.” Holmes Trujillo became defense minister in November 2019, after serving as foreign minister. He was also the mayor of Cali from 1988-1990.