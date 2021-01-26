City of Wausau in talks to participate in study on guaranteed income

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Unlike universal basic income, guaranteed income sets up an income threshold targeted towards those in need.

It's a concept the city of Wausau could be exploring if the city council approves its participation in a $100,000 pilot program.

"It's more strategic and targeted at people who really need that help," said Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Rosenberg said she found the program through the organization Mayors for Guaranteed Income (MGI), an organization she has been in talks with for the past few months and that is funding this pilot endeavor.

"Wausau and Madison are the only two Wisconsin cities that have been asked to join," Rosenberg said.

In conjunction with the University of Pennsylvania, the study would involve around 18-20 households receiving $500 per month for about a year. Participants would have to meet certain need based criteria.

"They track what they're buying, what their quality of life was like, self-described," Rosenberg said.

The goal would be to use the results from the study to educate and inform national policymakers.

However, the announcement of the program has seen some questions and even criticism from area residents.

"Questions like would you put city money in here, what does this look like, who would benefit, is it fair," Rosenberg said.

If the program is approved, the mayor said it will be a learning experience in determining what types of policies might work for Wausau.

"I'm looking for these different types of things, I'm researching, trying to figure out what's the best fit for here."

If approved by the Finance Committee, the proposal would move to the council next.