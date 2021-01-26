Skip to Content

California seizes control over struggling vaccine delivery

New
7:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is changing up the way it is delivering coronavirus vaccines and moving to a more centralized system that should streamline appointment sign-up, notification and eligibility for nearly 40 million residents. But few detais were released Tuesday, and counties, which have been leading the vaccine effort, say they need more information. A private third-party administrator will work with a new statewide secretary to decide where the state’s supply of vaccine should go. California has been criticized for vaccinating so few people even amid a national vaccine shortage that appears to be the main bottleneck. At the same time, residents are frustrated by eligibility rules that vary by county and by hospital system. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content