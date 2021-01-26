Alaska to investigate issuance of offensive license plate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska department plans to investigate the issuance of license plates in the state that were personalized to read “3REICH.” The issue drew attention after a former newspaper editor posted a picture of the plate on social media. Debate over the plates gained traction on social media and blogs over the weekend. Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka on Monday announced that she was ordering a review of Division of Motor Vehicles’ processes to determine how the plates were issued. Her statement did not indicate when the plates were issued.