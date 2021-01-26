1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first private space station crew has been introduced a year ahead of the planned launch. A Houston company on Tuesday identified the three men who are paying $55 million each to fly to the International Space Station next January atop a SpaceX rocket. They include a real estate and tech entrepreneur from Dayton, Ohio; a Canadian financier; and an Israeli businessman. They’ll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom. Tom Cruise was mentioned last year as a potential crew member. There’s no word on whether he’ll catch the next Axiom flight.