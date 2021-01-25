Wausau East High School football team raising money through shoe drive

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW)-- In hopes of raising funds for next year's season, the Wausau East High School football team is holding a shoe drive from February 1 through March 30.

The Lumberjacks will earn money for their program based on the total weight of all the shoes they receive during the drive.

Funds2Orgs is purchasing the donated shoes. They work to help less fortunate people start, maintain and grow their businesses in Central American countries and Africa.

Micro-entrepreneurs in the communities Funds2Org works to help then sell the shoes for money to use for their businesses.

The shoes can be dropped off at Wausau East High School, or the Longfellow Administration Center located on Seymour Street.

They asked that you only donate new, or gently worn and used shoes.