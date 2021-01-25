Tentative start to Turkey-Greece talks after year of strife

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The first high-level talks aimed at reducing tensions between Turkey and Greece in five years have taken place behind closed doors. Monday’s exploratory talks at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace came after a year that saw the two NATO members come to the verge of conflict in the eastern Mediterranean. That crisis pushed the European Union toward imposing sanctions on Ankara. A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed Turkey’s commitment to “regional peace and stability” but Athens was more reserved. Greece’s government spokesman said “these are not negotiations and do not have a binding effect.”