Stevens Point school district holding ‘Books From the Heart’ book drive

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The 'Books From the Heart' drive is back for another year.

This is the twenty-third year the drive has happened.

It originally provided books to just first graders. Now, the drive aims to give books to children in grades kindergarten through second grade in both public and private schools in the Stevens Point district.

Donations are being accepted now through February 12 and can be sent to:

Books From the Heart c/o Sally Crane, J.F. Kennedy Elementary, 616 West Second Street, Junction City.