Polish president backs lockdown despite business frustration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he understands the “despair” of people opening their businesses in defiance of the anti-COVID-19 lockdown to survive, but says they must keep to government-ordered restrictions. Andrzej Duda made the comments in an interview published Monday in the conservative weekly “Sieci.” He was reacting to a swelling nationwide movement of people opening restaurants, hotels and other businesses to avoid going under as a result of the prolonged social distancing and lockdown. They blame the government and say that the aid it has provided is insufficient. An opinion poll shows that their action is backed by majority of Poles.