Paris’ virus-battered Fan Museum thrown life-line

PARIS (AP) — Paris’ indebted Fan Museum says the city hall has instructed the landlord seeking to close it down to extend the deadline for payment of rent arrears. Director Anne Hoguet says her beleaguered museum — a registered historic monument — owes 117,000 euros due to losses during the virus lockdowns last year. The money was due Jan. 23, and the landlord had threatened to seize the museum’s priceless artifacts as payment. In response to AP’s reporting, on Thursday UNESCO called on France to do more to protect the small museum that French officials had placed on an intangible heritage list only last year.